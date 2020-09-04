LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Media buries report citing comorbidities' impact on virus toll

According to the CDC in a recent report, of all the deaths involving COVID-19, only 6% were in patients where COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For all other deaths involving the virus, there were, on average, 2.6 additional conditions or causes (comorbidities) per death.
Although this news would appear to be welcome to all of us who have changed our daily routines to limit the spread of the contagion, most media outlets didn’t announce the findings. That's understandable considering the likelihood the data could be misinterpreted and further blur the truth about the seriousness of the pandemic. But it misses an important point: science says if you’re younger than 24 and you don’t have any coexisting medical conditions, the chances of dying from the virus are almost zero.
Shouldn’t this give a green light to opening schools across the U.S. to in-person learning? Keep in mind that overall deaths from the virus, about 170,500 are about 9% of total deaths from all causes in the U.S. In comparison, in 2020, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases in the U.S will be diagnosed and 606,520 will result in death. Why aren’t we presented with comparisons like these to help keep things in perspective?
An article in the New York Times on Aug. 29 discusses how oversensitive testing methods may have overinflated the number of positive coronavirus test results. The tests we’re now using are diagnosing large numbers of people who may be carrying trivial amounts of the virus.
Most of these people are not likely to be contagious. The take away: test more people, not fewer, but use less sensitive rapid testing to eliminate the positive test results that are skewing the data and causing unwarranted alarm.
This message goes against the thread of the story line of most media which intentionally dramatize the daily contagion numbers to suggest the virus is out of control and, somehow, it’s the current administration’s fault. Neither of these assertions is true.
The CDC report and the NY Times story contain facts that change the prevailing views we have of the coronavirus.
The lack of media coverage appears to be motivated more by politics than by science. Truth is often hidden to distort reality in order to affect political viewpoints. Be aware of this as we approach the November election.
Thomas Markovich, Hammond
