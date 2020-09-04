LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Media buries report citing comorbidities' impact on virus toll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the CDC in a recent report, of all the deaths involving COVID-19, only 6% were in patients where COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For all other deaths involving the virus, there were, on average, 2.6 additional conditions or causes (comorbidities) per death.

Although this news would appear to be welcome to all of us who have changed our daily routines to limit the spread of the contagion, most media outlets didn’t announce the findings. That's understandable considering the likelihood the data could be misinterpreted and further blur the truth about the seriousness of the pandemic. But it misses an important point: science says if you’re younger than 24 and you don’t have any coexisting medical conditions, the chances of dying from the virus are almost zero.

Shouldn’t this give a green light to opening schools across the U.S. to in-person learning? Keep in mind that overall deaths from the virus, about 170,500 are about 9% of total deaths from all causes in the U.S. In comparison, in 2020, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases in the U.S will be diagnosed and 606,520 will result in death. Why aren’t we presented with comparisons like these to help keep things in perspective?