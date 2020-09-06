LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Police casualties contradict 'peaceful protest' story lines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A police officer died this week in St. Louis after being shot in the head. Two policemen were injured, one critically, in Chicago this past weekend. Three policemen were permanently blinded by lasers in Portland. Where is the justice for these officers? Where is the outrage?

Policemen all across the country are being injured, some seriously, some fatally, by "peaceful protesters," while being told to "stand down." There is a demand for all policemen to wear body cameras, while at the same time, many of these same people are crying "defund the police."

They can't have it both ways.

People are getting tired of the destruction going on in our cities by the thugs and criminals who have hijacked the real peaceful protesters. There are racists in our country, but America is not inherently racist as the politicians and the media would have you believe.

Seeing all the burning, looting, property destruction, etc., is certainly not bringing us together. Black men killed by white policemen started out to be the catalyst, but that is not what is going on now.