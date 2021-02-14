LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senators need to listen to evidence

News outlets are reporting that several U.S. senators are getting up and leaving the proceedings while the house managers are presenting evidence at the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump for his conduct of inciting the mob that overran the Capitol.
One has to wonder what kind of trial it is that allows for jurors (the senators) to leave the room whenever they want so as to not have to listen and observe the evidence? These senators are paid a hefty salary not to mention a truckload of fringe benefits to perform their duties as a U.S. senator. One of their duties is to participate as a juror in an impeachment proceeding.
Since they apparently aren’t willing to fulfill their duties to their office, they should be expelled from the Senate. They certainly shouldn’t be allowed to cast a vote in the case since they weren’t willing to listen to and observe the evidence that was being presented.
In any trial where a juror would get up and leave the courtroom the juror would be removed from the jury. It is mind boggling that the Senate doesn’t have a rule in place requiring senators to remain in their seats and pay attention to the evidence that is being presented.
It’s bad enough that we as a country had to endure what Trump’s mob did at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in causing so many injuries to people including police who were trying to protect the people and the Capitol Building that resulted in the deaths of several people including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, killed while bravely trying to protect the people and the Capitol Building.
It has been reported that 81 Capitol Police officers and 58 Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police officers were injured during the insurgency on the Capitol. Now we have to endure certain U.S. senators who in essence aren’t any better than the mobsters who attacked the Capitol since they are more interested in looking the other way for political and personal reasons. They are a disgrace and should be ashamed.
Brian Vukadinovich, Wheatfield