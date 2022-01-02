Meet the 2022 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Tuesday, and Hoosier lawmakers are scheduled to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before March 14.

Sessions in even-numbered years originally were intended to address only emergency state needs. But now lawmakers consider legislation relating to pretty much any issue during the "short session."

At the same time, measures that spend new money generally are frowned upon because most representatives and senators prefer to stick to the two-year spending plan they approved during the four-month "long session" in 2021.

Republicans are dominant at the Statehouse. The GOP controls 39 of 50 Senate seats and 71 of 100 House seats.

Here are your 2022 Northwest Indiana lawmakers set to participate in the process:

