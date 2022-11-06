Unprecedented campaign cash fuels competitive Northwest Indiana congressional contest

After more than nine decades of electoral futility can Republicans just straight up buy Northwest Indiana's congressional seat?

That’s the $10 million question as Crown Point Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, and her interest group allies, blast out yet another round of television ads on expensive Chicago broadcast stations, and cable, and streaming, and door-to-door canvassers, and mailers ahead of Tuesday's election.

Republicans have poured unprecedented amounts of money this year into Indiana's 1st Congressional District in the hope of flipping "red" what's long been considered a "blue" stronghold.

GOP strategists believe Northwest Indiana is winnable because Democratic President Joe Biden "only" won Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties by 8.8% in 2020, compared to a 12.6% margin for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and 23.8% for Barack Obama in 2012.

That belief ignores, however, the fact that Democratic congressional nominees consistently outpace presidential candidates in 1st District elections, with first-term U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, winning by 16.2% in 2020, and former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, running with no Republican opposition in 2016, and prevailing by a 35% margin in 2012.

The trend is similar in midterm elections, such as this year's, with Visclosky always winning by at least 20% over his Republican opponent throughout the past decade.

Mrvan, the 15-year former trustee of Lake County's North Township, is unlikely this week to hit Visclosky's usual margin of victory because of the unusual Republican interest in this year's Northwest Indiana congressional contest.

But Green's campaign strategy of repeated Fox News TV appearances, unceasing attack ads, and limiting personal appearances mostly to private Republican events and church services also seems unlikely to attract many voters not already inclined to support the GOP nominee.

Green's policy positions generally match those of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, a fellow California native; U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Fort Wayne; Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native; and other top conservatives eager to position Green, an Air Force veteran who identifies as Black and Asian, as the face of a "diverse" Republican Party.

She favors reducing federal spending, eliminating federal regulations, increasing U.S. oil production, expanding access to charter and private schools, boosting border security, defending gun rights, reforming Social Security and Medicare, and enacting an "America First" foreign policy.

Green also has proclaimed she is "unashamedly and unapologetically pro-life," and opposes abortion for any reason, including pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

"I will advocate for a society that values life. I will work and vote to provide support for strong, nuclear families with loving parents and will strive to make resources available to them to make the best decisions for their children’s well-being, education and future. I will vote for common-sense, reasonable regulations and limited government involvement in our free-market economy," Green said.

"A strong job market fueled by American entrepreneurs supports strong families. Strong families support a strong economy. Strong families and a strong economy are both worth defending. The effectiveness of government should be determined by how many people stop needing their help, not by how many more people do," she added.

Mrvan, meanwhile, is drawing voters' attention to a different dollar figure as he makes multiple daily stops at campaign events, union halls, community celebrations, local government meetings, and a seemingly endless number of ribbon-cuttings across the district for long-sought projects he's helped bring to fruition.

That number is the more than $10 billion Mrvan has secured during the two years he's served in the Democratic-controlled House for Indiana infrastructure, jobs, schools, veterans, law enforcement, health care, child care, water and sewer projects, foreclosure prevention, broadband access, quality of place investments, and direct financial aid to citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrvan said he's proud to have joined congressional Democrats and the president in enacting the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act — three major economic development measures opposed by every Hoosier Republican serving in the U.S. House and Senate and derided by Green as "reckless spending."

He also favors legislatively restoring the abortion rights of American women as they were before June 24 when a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and opened the door for Indiana and other states to deny women access to abortion.

"I take my Northwest Indiana values seriously. I decided to run for Congress in 2020 to fight for a growing economy, improved access to health care, working families, and the members of organized labor and our steel industry," Mrvan said. "I'm running to continue to build upon these accomplishments and continue my public service in Congress."

"I look forward to continuing to represent our collective interests in Washington, D.C., and bringing back federal resources to enhance the Northwest Indiana economy by supporting existing businesses and attracting new people and good-paying jobs to our Region," he added.