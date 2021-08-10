GUEST COLUMN: What’s in a name? Everything United

Over the last year and a half, coming together has been the theme we have clung to to get us through the pandemic. No one comes together better than those at our beloved United Ways.

For more than 50 years, Lake Area United Way and United Way of Porter County have supported a vast network of health, education and financial stability programs so that residents have the necessary tools they need to thrive.

Even though their names maybe county-centric, their work has evolved over time to blur county lines and provide regionally-driven programs supported by state and federal grants, such as AmeriCorps, the Retired and Senior Volunteers Program, and Level Up program.

As a regionally minded organization, the Northwest Indiana Forum applauds the United Ways work to develop a regional mindset and serve more of the Region.

It’s time our United Ways combine their talents and evolve their name to match the work they are already doing to build a strong Region. It’s time for them to become United Way of Northwest Indiana.

What’s in a name? Everything, especially when it comes to living united.