GUEST COLUMNIST: Raise the cigarette tax to save lives

Indiana is one of the unhealthiest states in the country on most any measure. It ranks among the states with the highest prevalence of lung and other cancers, obesity, diabetes and most chronic diseases.

Our state’s infant mortality rate is eighth highest, and our 13.5 percent maternal smoking rate is well above the national average. Indiana’s overall health ranks 12th worst in the country. Meanwhile, the Hoosier state ranks 49th lowest in public health funding.

Hoosier adult smoking rates are unacceptably high, ranking 10th highest among the states — 19.2 percent as compared to the national rate of 13.7 percent.

Our cigarette tax is 38th lowest in the country at $99.5 cents per pack and has not been raised since 2007. Surrounding states have higher per-pack cigarette taxes: Wisconsin $2.52; Michigan $2.00; Illinois $2.42; Ohio $1.60; and even the tobacco state of Kentucky maintains a tax of $1.10.

What a pathetic situation.

Indiana’s finances are stressed, and our state-budget crafters are looking for funds to replace decreased revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What better time to increase the cigarette tax to improve the health of Hoosiers and improve the workforce and business environment.