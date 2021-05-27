GUEST COMMENTARY Jobs, growth must be a priority

The unprecedented challenges to our economy due to the COVID-19 health crisis require the new federal stimulus funding available to our local communities to prioritize the creation of new jobs and lead to positive growth in our regional economy.

As business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, our members and contractors understand the importance of federal investment dollars, and we are grateful that U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan has led the fight to support the American Rescue Plan to bring much needed resources to our region and nation.

It is clear that COVID-19 has forced states and localities to make difficult choices, and that is why the American Rescue Plan law allows flexibility in the use of funds, including allowing funds to be used to address the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 and invest in infrastructure. Specifically, the law was designed to support the immediate pandemic response, bring back jobs and lay the groundwork for a strong and equitable recovery.