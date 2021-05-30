GUEST COMMENTARY: Republican state budget delivers sweeping wins for all Hoosiers

We delivered on helping local small businesses and boosting economic development. We provided relief to our hardest hit small businesses by investing $60 million to expand the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

We also made a $500 million investment in the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (or READI) to encourage local governments to team up to make their communities, both large and small, a magnet for top talent and new jobs. We expect to see a significant ROI of at least $2 billion in public, private and philanthropic match funding, but much more is anticipated.

Republicans delivered on supporting students and teachers. Spending on Indiana's K-12 schools represents half of the state's biennial budget, and we invested a historic $1.9 billion in new money for K-12 education. The additional dollars made available to local schools exceeded the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission‘s funding recommendations to make teacher pay more competitive. We also made significant investments to expand school choice. Now, more Hoosier families than ever before will be able to choose the best education that meets their child's needs.