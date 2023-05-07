It was just another typical weekday evening when Richard and Rosemarie Stith went out for dinner near their Valparaiso home.

On that Tuesday, they dined in the Harre Student Union at Valparaiso University. Their choice wasn’t a surprise, considering that Richard is a retired law professor from the university.

After the couple ate, Richard used the men's restroom, telling Rosemarie he would just be a moment. Rosemarie, who’s 80, lives with Alzheimer’s disease. Every day is filled with moments that she savors like a young child.

Outside the restroom, Rosemarie quickly became worried about Richard’s absence. Probably thinking he could be lost, she began to search for him. When he exited the restroom, Rosemarie was gone. The search for her was on.

Stan Zygmunt, a professor of physics at VU, received a text and email alert from the university around 8:45 p.m. It stated that an 80-year-old woman named Rosemarie was missing. She was wearing a brown hat, black coat and pants, and striped socks.

“Immediately I knew who it was,” Zygmunt told me.

He and his wife are friends with the Stiths, meeting with them regularly at faculty group functions.

“I knew Richard was always concerned that Rosemarie might wander away if he was not by her side. Clearly something like this must have happened that night,” Zygmunt said.

First, he and his wife prayed for Rosemarie's safe return.

“And for God to keep her safe from a fall, and from traffic she would no doubt encounter on foot.”

Then he sent texts to several members of their faculty group, asking them to pray as well. Zygmunt was home grading exams for his VU students, but he knew he could not just keep grading papers, not with Rosemarie wandering around alone somewhere.

“At the very least, Rosemarie knew my face and, if I did happen to find her, I knew where she lived and could bring her home,” he said.

Zygmunt jumped in his car and drove to Stith’s house. The lights were on. Richard's car was parked on the street. No one answered the doorbell. Zygmunt began slowly driving in ever-expanding circles around the couple’s neighborhood.

The night was cool but clear. He saw a few people walking on the sidewalks, including VU students who live nearby.

“But there was no sign of Rosemarie,” Zygmunt said.

After 30 minutes of circling the streets, he saw a slender figure in dark clothing walking alone. Another vehicle pulled up to the woman, who turned out to not be Rosemarie. But Zygmunt thought perhaps someone in that other vehicle knew more about the search.

The passenger was a female VU student. She and her boyfriend had been looking for Rosemarie. But they had more information from listening to the Porter County EMS dispatch online feed.

Rosemarie was last seen on campus around 7 p.m., the young couple told Zygmunt. He said he knew the missing woman, so the couple texted him the link to the EMS dispatch.

“We parted to continue searching,” Zygmunt said.

Meanwhile, police set up a command post near the VU chapel.

“The campus police searched every building on campus and notified the city, alerting everyone possible within five miles of campus,” Richard said. “The city was also using heat-sensitive drones to search the area."

Richard’s close friends joined the search. Then strangers joined, some in cars, others on foot, desperately looking for a 5-foot, 4-inch lady in dark clothing.

“I can't believe the outpouring of help,” Richard said.

When one young VU student was asked why she was going to so much trouble, she responded: “If this were my mother or grandmother, I would want others to search for her.”

Zygmunt got choked up when he heard this response.

“I was so impressed,” he said.

A few minutes later, a police dispatcher reported that an unidentified female had been found near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Finney Drive, several miles from the VU campus. Police would need to transport Richard to the site to make a positive identification.

“It was all pretty scary because they did not mention the woman's condition,” Zygmunt said. “I was worried that perhaps this would be the identification of a victim. So I prayed some more.”

He also wondered exactly how far away Rosemarie had wandered. He began punching in the site’s location. Before he could even get the word “Calumet” typed in, he got a phone call. It was the young female student who was searching for Rosemarie with her boyfriend.

“She told me what I already knew,” he said.

The older woman was found near Le Peep restaurant on the north side of the city. The student and her boyfriend were already there, waiting on word from police. Was it Rosemarie?

Yes it was, according to police. But Zygmunt wasn’t sure of her condition.

“Was she injured? Or even alive?” he wondered.

He drove to the restaurant and approached a police officer.

“Is she OK?" he asked.

“She’s just fine,” the officer replied.

“Praise be to God!" he said.

The officer told him that the alert sent out earlier led to a tip. Someone had seen a woman matching Rosemarie's description walking north on Calumet Avenue near the roundabout. This pointed police in the right direction.

“She is now home safe and sound,” Richard told me after the three-hour search for his wife.

He and Zygmunt couldn’t believe how many people paused their lives to search for a stranger in potential danger.

“The bottom line for me: People are good,” Richard said.

“In a time of crisis, an entire community of people came together to help,” Zygmunt said. “Sometimes it's just that simple. I am proud to be a part of this kind of community.”

Richard, a lifelong educator, learned a new lesson.

“From now on, I am taking Rosemarie with me into the men's room,” he said.

And if someone challenges his decision?

“I'll just say that she's transitioning,” he joked.