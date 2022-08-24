JERRY DAVICH: Another wedding, another chance to celebrate new love, fresh tears

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Joel Henderson wiped tears from his eyes — again — as he waited for his bride to walk down the wedding aisle.

“Can you see Michelle yet?” he whispered to me.

We stood on center stage at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, flanked by two dozen bridesmaids and groomsmen. Henderson’s young daughter, River, had just giggled her way to the stage while leaving a path of flower petals behind her. Henderson’s two older children, Sawyer and Anjelina, stood in the bridal party behind their father, who waited emotionally for his new wife, Michelle Velez, to make her appearance.

It was a sweet moment, watching Henderson absorb the scene with such a romantic heart. I had to remind myself not to get emotional as well. I was the ceremony’s officiate — a first for me.

“I’ve already cried 11 times today,” Henderson told me just before the ceremony began.

He pulled out his phone to show me exactly when and where he shed tears on his wedding day. It was another tender moment on a day laced with tender moments. Everything was captured on video, from the couple’s first minutes of their special day to the last joyful cheers of their wedding reception.

Henderson, a professional videographer, had every angle and every aspect covered along with the official wedding photographer. My role was to share the couple's love story with their loved ones. I felt honored to be asked.

“I am here today to remind Joel and Michelle that they met precisely when they were supposed to,” I told guests. “Call it fate or call it luck. Call it God’s handiwork or call it accidental love. Joel and Michelle call it ridiculous. And nonsensical. And wonderful.”

Once upon a time, Joel just happened to shoot a drone video of a festival in Griffith. And Michelle just happened to be the event coordinator of that fest.

“At that intersection of time and space, a cosmic connection was made in the universe of serendipity,” I told guests, doing my best to speak in cursive.

When Joel later showed up to shoot a video for another event in Griffith, he asked for directions from the first person he saw. Guess who it was?

At this point of the wedding ceremony, I paused to look at Michelle, who then looked at Joel.

“Ridiculous indeed,” I told them.

Not surprisingly, Joel has their first-ever exchange recorded on video. Coincidence? They think not.

Michelle has since been directing Joel to an “eventful” new life filled with quick smiles, easy laughs, and a contentment he’s been searching for. They were not looking for each other, but somehow they found each other.

They first hung out together at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts for an art show where Joel showcased his brilliant work. This past Saturday, there they were again celebrating their wedding. “Nonsensical indeed,” I reminded them.

Soon after that art show, they drove to Indianapolis together for yet another event. It was one of the best days of Joel’s life. “Perfect,” he calls it.

He fell asleep listening to Michelle sing songs on the ride home. He knew right there that he couldn’t let her get away. They soon began finding reasons to be with each other. Eventually, they became the event. And both of them kept attending.

He made her laugh. She made him smile. He captured her interest as she captured his heart. They enjoyed each other’s presence. They stole kisses at memorable locations that only they will know. It was fun. It was friendship. It was … love. “Wonderful indeed,” I reminded guests.

Joel’s life was transformed from black-and-white to Technicolor, like Dorothy in Oz. He immediately realized that Michelle would be the one to forever remind him there’s no place like home. Their home. Together. Someday. As husband and wife. What began as a casual conversation drifted into a love affair, as if a wizard granted them a wish they didn’t know they possessed. As Joel told me before the wedding, “It doesn’t make any sense.”

And yet now it makes perfect sense.

On Dec. 23, 2019, Joel officially asked Michelle to be his girlfriend. Two years and two days later — on Christmas Day last year — he proposed. He secretly video-recorded it, of course. Someday, they’ll watch all of their videos together and relive every playful exchange, every genuine smile, every romantic kiss, and every fateful moment that transformed their friendship into their love story.

“So now here they are,” I told guests, looking at the couple. “And here we are, at this premiere event on center stage. Call it fate. Call it luck or call it God’s handiwork. Joel and Michelle call it ridiculously beautiful. And they’re convinced it will never be Lost to Time,” I said, referring to Joel’s passion project.

The couple exchanged vows, shared rings, and embraced for their first kiss as husband and wife.

Their reception brimmed with wedding traditions that have withstood the test of time. After an opening prayer, solemnity erupted into celebration. First dances. Heartfelt toasts. A tossed bouquet and garter. The cutting of cake. And the clinking of forks on glasses for more bride and groom kisses.

It may be just another wedding to the rest of the world. But not to the bride and groom. At every wedding.

Oh, and for the record, Joel cried 18 times that day. “If you count the wedding ceremony as just one,” he told me.