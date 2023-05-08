The house overflowed with so much clutter that I couldn’t find a spot to comfortably sit or stand.

“Let’s go in the backyard to talk,” the homeowner suggested.

I navigated through an obstacle course of junk that once had purpose.

“Please ignore the mess,” he said.

This wasn’t merely a mess. It was a textbook case of hoarding. I knew it immediately. I wondered whether the homeowner knew it.

“No problem,” I replied.

I visited the man’s home to interview him for a column. Sometimes I prefer meeting with people in their home to give me a peek into their life, beyond their verbal words. In this case, it was a peek into a mental health ailment I wasn’t expecting.

We went into his backyard and talked about an unrelated topic I later wrote about. The middle-aged man with a wonderful personality didn’t once mention his hoarding problem. I didn’t bring up the massive elephant in the room. I quietly wondered whether any visitor there ever does. Possibly his family or friends?

I had a close friend, Mark Manos, who had a hoarding problem caused by mental illness. We rarely spoke about it. I instead joked about it.

“Mark, your home looks like a museum,” I would tell him. “You should charge admission.”

We laughed. Nothing changed. His condition worsened. His mind got more cluttered. We eventually drifted apart due to life's circumstances.

On April 10, 2003, police found Mark’s decomposed body in his Chicago apartment. He died weeks earlier from an apparent heart attack. His home was littered with trash, junk and question marks. He was just 41.

Fifteen years later, his older brother, Jon Manos, died in similar circumstances. His decomposed body was found May 23, 2018, in his home in the Aetna section of Gary. Jon was found in layers of coats, hinting that he likely died weeks earlier when the weather was cold.

His home, where I used to spend time with Mark, was filled “several feet deep” with garbage, debris and decades of junk. I stopped there after his death for one final goodbye. And for a goodbye column.

"The Manos brothers didn’t die surrounded by grieving family members, health professionals or hospice volunteers," I wrote. "No, they were surrounded only by hoarded remnants of their loner lives."

Mark would occasionally reveal to me his fear of his mental illness. His mother was formally diagnosed. He was not. But the demons of genetics can follow us like a shadow. Mark knew this.

A couple of years ago, I visited the residence of a Gary man that was littered with signs of hoarding. Live animals. Dead pets. Bags of feces. Old food cartons. Dirty clothes. Broken appliances. Neglected garbage.

“This elderly man is a military veteran who needs help desperately,” a neighbor told me.

I helped arrange for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to intervene. A representative visited the man’s home and called him on the phone. It didn’t do any good, from what I heard. The man would listen to only the voices in his head.

“He’s gonna die in squalor,” his neighbor told me.

He likely did. Hoarding was merely a symptom of his illness.

A reader once mailed a letter to me with details of the same symptoms for her husband.

“This is the life of a hoarder,” the wife wrote. She included photos to illustrate her situation.

“There has not been another person in our house in seven years. There is no place for anyone to sit.”

Garbage strewn everywhere. Junk piled to the ceiling. Clothes littered throughout the place. Filthy sinks, toilets and furnishings. Boxes stacked high, with little room to walk through each room. It all looked so familiar.

“As you can see, I’m in trouble,” the wife wrote. “I’ve seen the 'Hoarders' TV program. I live with one, a hoarder. Please explain the mental and emotional toll that loved ones endure because of this disease.”

Compulsive hoarding is defined as a “persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them.” I wonder how many people with this disorder are able to mask or hide it.

“Maybe if you could highlight this problem, it could help people in my situation,” the woman wrote. “But please don’t use the photos. It will destroy my marriage.”

The woman is obviously fearful of her husband and shamed by her living situation.

“I am miserable,” she wrote. “My health is an issue. My husband’s health too.”

I’m not sure if this wife ever initiated the uncomfortable discussion with her husband. It was obviously needed.

From what I’ve learned, this kind of discussion needs to take place with hoarders. Not under the premise that their house is a “little messy” or “needs some tidying up.” But that they have a problem and professional help is needed.

It wasn’t my place to have this discussion with that homeowner I interviewed at his house. It may be your place, though, with a loved one or friend or co-worker.

However, keep something in mind that I learned a long time ago about my late friend, Mark: Uncluttering a home is much easier than uncluttering a mind.