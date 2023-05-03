An autistic teenage girl with an eye for photography.

A hospice nurse who found her calling later in life.

A former white supremacist led down a hateful path.

And an elderly teacher whose students never forgot his lessons.

These four people don’t know each other but all of them revealed to me the same revelation: They’ve found their purpose in life. This epiphany matters more than you may think. Especially for those people still searching for their purpose.

“I still haven’t found mine,” a former coworker told me at lunch.

Her words prompted me to jot them down. I assumed she had found her purpose by this point in her life, either in her journalism career or her adult children or her long-term marriage. She insisted otherwise.

“I’m still looking,” she said with disappointment in her voice. “I hope I find it.”

I had never thought about this defining aspect of my life. Maybe I was too busy earning a living, raising a family or misusing my time to explore my life’s purpose. In hindsight, I guess it found me, through my writing.

It’s one thing to have a passion in life. It’s another thing to have a purpose. All of us have passions. Not all of us feel we’ve found our purpose. This search can be intimidating or exhausting for many people. They give up looking for one until it eventually finds them.

“I found my purpose later in life, but I feel I’ve finally found it,” a middle-aged hospice nurse told me during her shift.

I was touched by her candor and impressed by her self-awareness. Our conversation reminded me of what Pablo Picasso, the late Spanish painter, once said: “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

This subject seems to pop up with people I meet. Chit-chat isn’t my strong suit. A common question of mine: If you never had to worry about money in your life, what would you do? Your answer may be your purpose.

For some people, their sense of purpose evolves as they age, depending on their life’s circumstances. For others, it’s found by a lightning strike to the soul. Age can be irrelevant.

“I’ve always had a passion for photography but I didn’t take it on until this past year,” said Ava Fankhauser, 17, of Valparaiso. “Someone very special to me passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack and she always inspired me to take on the role of photography. Once she passed away I knew I needed to take it on in honor of her. It’s special to me and I love doing it.”

Her purpose is explored and shared through photography. Other purposes can be explored through philosophy, theology, psychology or any other prism. For some teenagers, if they don't find their purpose through positive means, a purpose of negativity can capture them.

When Christian Picciolini was a young teen, he searched for a sense of purpose with an existential anxiety that haunts many teenagers. He thought he found it through a white-supremacist skinhead leader who recruited him to be a member of his hate-filled cult.

"I believed I was protecting the white race from extinction," Picciolini told me after his appearance on the "60 Minutes" television show in 2017. "I really thought I was saving the world."

Picciolini grew up in Blue Island, Illinois, 20 miles west of Hammond. He remembers driving into Northwest Indiana to recruit new members who also ached to find their purpose in life. It took Picciolini eight “wasted” years to realize his purpose was misguided and dangerous. He later discovered a more profound and positive purpose, chronicled in his book, “White American Youth: My Descent into America’s Most Violent Hate Movement — and How I Got Out.”

Many of us connect to our job or career as a life’s purpose. This is especially true for working professionals whose social identity is their job title such as doctors, lawyers, professors or teachers.

I bumped into an elderly man named Bill Mathews in a checkout line at a grocery store. The retired educator struck up a conversation that repeatedly circled back to his teaching days in Porter County schools.

“I guess you can say it was my purpose in life,” he told me.

It’s these “moments by which to matter” that seem to define who we are.

For some people, it’s their family connections such as a parent or grandparent. A grandmother from Gary once told me she defines herself by her children and grandchildren. Who they are defines who she is.

“They’ve become my purpose,” she said with conviction.

A person’s life experiences may not matter when it comes to having a purpose.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Lily Mae Pagán came into the world. She died 46 days later from a terminal brain tumor. Her teenage parents had the presence of mind to create a foundation, Unity4Lily, to raise funds and items for parents in their former situation at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

“We want Lily’s life to have more meaning beyond her 46 days with us,” her father told me.

“This foundation could be her purpose in life,” Lily’s mother said.

As I said earlier, it matters more than you may think.

