An older man with apparent blindness used a white walking cane to guide him down a crowded sidewalk in downtown Chicago.

I watched him from a half-block away, moving his cane back and forth across the pavement to navigate his way through people and obstacles. I marveled at his courage and mastery.

When he began to pass by me, a large truck pulled out of a parking garage and temporarily blocked the sidewalk. I saw it. Did he sense it?

I wasn’t sure what to do in that split second. Should I yell out to him about the possible hazard or would that be overstepping my presence? Or should I quietly allow him to navigate around this obstacle as he has likely done hundreds of times.

I watched him pass by, his cane leading the way, back and forth in front of him. I thought for sure it would tap onto the truck’s rear tire or side fender. I thought wrong.

BAM! He walked right into the back of the large truck, face first. The sound was horrible.

I rushed to see if he was OK.

“Goddamn it!” he yelled out to no one in particular.

I asked if he were OK. I told him about the truck pulling out of the garage. I gently guided him around it, explaining the situation in detail so he could visualize it.

“I’m sorry,” I told him.

He mumbled something and continued on his way. I’ve felt bad about that moment since it happened. I should have yelled out to him. I should have guided him around it. I should have ... done something. It bothered me for the rest of the day. This is why.

Too many times I’ve hesitated to act on doing the right thing. It’s not that I always do the wrong thing. It's just not the right thing in hindsight. It’s the difference between being proactive and reactive. It’s the difference between a lightning strike and a lightning bug, as Mark Twain once quipped.

It’s a personality trait that dates back decades.

I remember being a teenager and witnessing a serious car crash near my high school. I froze and watched the aftermath unfold around me. It was as if I were watching it on television, with no ability to interact with the scene in front of me. But I could have.

A friend of mine did what I should have done: He jumped into action. He checked on both drivers. He yelled for someone to call the police. He started to direct traffic. I just stood there. I have no idea what I was thinking.

Last May, on my wedding day, I just stood there — again — when a female guest took a nasty fall down a flight of concrete stairs at the venue. Two other guests, including my daughter, rushed to the woman’s aid. They were there in seconds.

My daughter is an emergency medicine specialist who works in the ER at South Bend Memorial Hospital. She instinctively began caring for the woman. The other responding guest was Troy Williams, a former Portage police officer who’s been a friend for years.

I marveled at their sense of urgency.

In similar situations, I shake my head in disbelief at my sense of deferral. Maybe I was born with a gene to observe life more than interact with it.

Through the years, I figured I would outgrow my “inaction phase,” as I called it. Apparently, I haven’t. My default reaction to most situations is to observe it, not involve myself with it. If you’re ever in distress or the victim of some type of accident, don’t look to me to rescue you.

However, if you need someone to capture what just happened with detailed narrative writing, illustrative photos and descriptive context, I’m your man. I’ve rescued no one. I’ve written about hundreds of rescues. I am a lightning bug, not a lightning bolt.

All of us have blind spots in life (pun intended). This must be one of mine. Thankfully, that older man with blindness wasn’t seriously injured when he walked into that truck. I’m as useful as a broken cane.

The same resource in Gary

Several readers shared the same response to my Sunday column on the city of Gary, its heyday past and its uncertain future. Norman Hairston best summed it up:

“Gary has what it has always had, the thing that brought the steel mills to Gary and vicinity in the first place — unsurpassed transportation resource.

“Twelve of the 15 major east-west rail lines pass through the area, and three pass directly though Gary. Two of the three coast-to-coast interstates and one of the three Great Lakes to Gulf Coast interstates pass through Gary.

“It has seaports with ocean access, an underutilized international airport and commuter rail access to downtown Chicago. The city has assets that cannot be bought. In addition, it has excellent beaches with fabulous views of Chicago and an adjacent national park.

“The city needs to be promoted rather than diminished, and it needs additional customers for its unmatched transportation resources.”

This will be just one of the daunting challenges for the city’s presumptive next mayor, Eddie Melton.

"We are a city of innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders and problem solvers. What we accomplish tonight will change the trajectory of the city," Melton told supporters on election night this week at the Diamond Center inside U.S. Steel Yard Stadium. "Gary will rise from the ashes to become a beacon of light."

His victory speech offered a renewed resource that has been depleted for too many years in the Steel City: hope.