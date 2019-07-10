What I detest most about Facebook forums is that they use a person's first and last name. You should never address a person by their first and last name. That is very disrespectful. The vast majority of Facebook users have absolutely positively no respect or regard at all for other people's personal feelings and opinions. When we were growing up, we never addressed grownups or strangers by their first and last name. It was Mr. Smith and Mrs. Jones and nothing in between. Today America is lacking proper respect. Proper respect must be brought back to the fore again.
Michael Voisinet, Michigan City