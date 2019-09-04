Recently a disease whose eradication we have taken for granted is making a comeback. World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported that measles is sharply increasing in Europe. In May the Centers for Disease Control reported that measles in the U.S. is also at a 25-year high.
Communicable diseases such as measles, TB and AIDS remain more common in many places around the globe and, inevitably, people travel or work abroad. Therefore, communicable diseases must be fought both globally and within our own borders.
One of the most important efforts at fighting disease globally is an international partnership, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. Programs supported by the Global Fund improve health infrastructures overall in developing countries, and thus, enable people to combat many diseases at the source. Congress and the Trump administration should be committed to strengthening America’s commitment to the Global Fund and the true, global eradication of dangerous diseases.
Oscar Lanzi, Chicago