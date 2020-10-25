 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Congress should help fight global virus in relief bill

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Congress should help fight global virus in relief bill

{{featured_button_text}}

As campaigning gives way to governing, Congress should remember that COVID-19 is a global pandemic and it must be fought globally to make our own country truly secure. They can advance the fight globally by including funds for global health programs in the coronavirus relief bill and in the upcoming budget bills.

One program that deserves full support is the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. The Global Fund has invested more than $1 billion to help countries fight COVID-19 and prevent fragile health systems from being overwhelmed. These are necessary steps to assure that widespread diseases that could create even greater health impacts than COVID-19 remain under control, as well as to fight the coronavirus itself.

The Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GAVI) is also supporting the COVID-19 response, working to maintain and restore routine immunization. Moreover, as COVID-19 vaccines are developed, they must be distributed equitably to assure the global coverage that such vaccinations need to be fully effective.

We don't know who will win the presidential election, but we do know that it is time to govern. And that means joining the fight against COVID-19 globally as well as nationally.

Oscar Lanzi, Chicago

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
EDITORIAL: 2020 candidates who earned our endorsements, your votes
Editorial

EDITORIAL: 2020 candidates who earned our endorsements, your votes

  • Updated

Region voters already are showing up in force, at least by early voting standards, according to Lake and Porter county election officials. Northwest Indiana is on a record-setting pace in this regard.

For those who haven't yet voted early or are waiting for Election Day, here is a list of races in which The Times Editorial Board is providing endorsements. Agree with us or not, please exercise your right and duty by voting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Howey on 2016 governor's race

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts