LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Congress should help fight global virus in relief bill

As campaigning gives way to governing, Congress should remember that COVID-19 is a global pandemic and it must be fought globally to make our own country truly secure. They can advance the fight globally by including funds for global health programs in the coronavirus relief bill and in the upcoming budget bills.
One program that deserves full support is the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. The Global Fund has invested more than $1 billion to help countries fight COVID-19 and prevent fragile health systems from being overwhelmed. These are necessary steps to assure that widespread diseases that could create even greater health impacts than COVID-19 remain under control, as well as to fight the coronavirus itself.
The Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GAVI) is also supporting the COVID-19 response, working to maintain and restore routine immunization. Moreover, as COVID-19 vaccines are developed, they must be distributed equitably to assure the global coverage that such vaccinations need to be fully effective.
We don't know who will win the presidential election, but we do know that it is time to govern. And that means joining the fight against COVID-19 globally as well as nationally.
Oscar Lanzi, Chicago
