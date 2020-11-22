LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Constantly moving COVID-19 goal posts are confounding

I look at the events more recently from more of a statistical point of view. First, to say the spike we are currently experiencing is worse than at any point, is according to confirmed cases and people hospitalized correct, but remember we don’t know the exact number of people who had COVID during the initial spike in March. In addition, we can be fairly certain that there were COVID cases before that first confirmed case and that the number of total cases is significantly higher than the confirmed number mostly because of the limited testing at that time.

What most frustrates me is what is the end goal. We see that vaccines are not very far off from receiving emergency approval, perhaps before the end of November. Yes it will be a good three to four months before the supply chain (especially with the Pfizer vaccine) can move enough product to come close to a herd immunity threshold.

But the bigger issue is the constantly moving goalposts. The lockdowns all started with “15 days to slow the spread” and that was going on eight months ago. Nobody is talking about the effects of those actions: all the businesses that are gone forever, the people who have turned to drugs, alcohol or even attempted suicide. In the words of Henry Hazlett, what is not easily seen. The total number of COVID deaths is published daily in both print and electronic media, but no report of overdoses or suicides.