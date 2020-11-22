LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: COVID risk stages pointless amid lack of compliance

It’s really ridiculous. I’ve been at home for eight months. I work two jobs and manage to do both from home. We, my family of five, don’t go out to eat or forms of entertainment. I exercise at home and go on walks. I order my groceries, do curb side pickup and follow COVID safety measures.

As I type this, my husband is in the hospital with COVID, been there since Monday.

With two surrounding states doing the right thing, they flood our state instead. I’ve emailed our governor. Did my part, but it will never be enough as one individual unless the state leaders do something. Unfortunately, people have to be told what do to in order to help the pandemic.

Indiana’s red stage is like other states yellow stage, pointless. I drive past restaurants and they are packed, looking busier then ever! I could go on, but typing this is not helping my frustration level! If your upcoming forum is to make a louder message to our leaders, this is why I responded to your request.

Kristen Oberc, Dyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0