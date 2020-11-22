LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dealing with family who believe COVID is a hoax or a joke

Are you tired? Because I am. I haven’t been inside a store since March. I have a young child at home who hasn’t played with another child in almost a year. I’m tired of wearing and washing masks and groceries and eating at home. My hands are raw.

Most of my family has stopped speaking to me and thinks I’m crazy. They have got together all summer and talked about how they wonder if they’ll ever see me again. My brother had COVID and still thinks it’s a joke. My nurse friends have scabs on their faces from their N95s.

My brother has cancer and I’m scared he won’t have a bed to get treatment. Maybe I am crazy, but I’m not scared for myself. I’m young and healthy and lucky enough to be able to stay home and smart enough to know it’s the only thing that works to slow this.

I wear my masks so even my friends (who are now experts on virus molecule size), screaming about this being a hoax, and how this is ‘merica, doctors are lying or whatever the reason this week, are safe to go on yelling. We are SO CLOSE to effective vaccines. We all want the same things. Please wear a mask so we can keep things open and keep people alive so we can spend next year together, arguing over something else.

Lyndsay Melendez, Valparaiso

