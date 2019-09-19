As a lifelong Democrat, I am dismayed that my party no longer stands up for the littlest guy, the underest underdog. All the leading Democratic candidates for president have refused to protect babies at any time before they get born. Instead, leaders Biden, Warren, Harris, Buttigieg and the rest would permit lethal violence to be done to fully viable unborn children — babies who could someday have crawled, walked, played, learned and had children of their own.
On Sunday, Oct. 6, we invite our neighbors and friends to join us in our annual Life Chain, standing silently for 1 hour in witness to the beauty and dignity of our threatened sisters and brothers. We will meet at 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Road and Lincolnway in Valpo.
Richard Stith, Valparaiso