How much money do Lake & Porter County lose on allowing out of state plates to be garaged in NWI? Recently, I took my 8-year-old car to be tested. Unfortunately, it will not pass (emissions testing) and will require $2,000 to $6,000 in possible repairs and will not qualify for a waiver. As I drive around my neighborhood in Merrillville, I observe how many Illinois license plates are parked regularly for weeks. Makes me wonder that how many of these are plated this way to avoid the emissions testing, wheel taxes and license plate taxes that were enacted in the last couple of years? A recent count was over 100 vehicles parked in Ward 4 with out of state plates in one day. Seems to me something is amiss here?
Rick La Fever, Merrillville