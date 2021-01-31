 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ending pandemic panel Trump folly
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ending pandemic panel Trump folly

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to Editor stock

In 2016 President Obama, observing the pandemics raging elsewhere in the world, established a science-oriented team to study pandemics and develop a course of action for the USA should a pandemic occur here. In 2018, President Trump abolished that team, discarded their efforts, and declared that, should a pandemic occur, he could put together a team.

An individual with the intelligence and business expertise that President Trump had would have not only continued that team but added some business types to explore the economic impact of actions needed to prepare the business community for a pandemic. During his term, President Trump often cited hoaxes. It turns out that Donald J Trump was the biggest hoax of all.

James Deck, Valparaiso

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Howey on 2016 governor's race

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts