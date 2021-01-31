LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ending pandemic panel Trump folly

In 2016 President Obama, observing the pandemics raging elsewhere in the world, established a science-oriented team to study pandemics and develop a course of action for the USA should a pandemic occur here. In 2018, President Trump abolished that team, discarded their efforts, and declared that, should a pandemic occur, he could put together a team.

An individual with the intelligence and business expertise that President Trump had would have not only continued that team but added some business types to explore the economic impact of actions needed to prepare the business community for a pandemic. During his term, President Trump often cited hoaxes. It turns out that Donald J Trump was the biggest hoax of all.