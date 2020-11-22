 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: First responder who got COVID knows perils of disregard
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: First responder who got COVID knows perils of disregard

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus testing

Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

I am currently hospitalized with diminished lung capacity due to COVID-19. I wore my mask when I went out, but didn’t go to places unless I really needed to and haven’t gone out for dinner or any type of entertainment. I’m a first responder so I do come into contact with many people. Even though I felt I took precautions, I still contracted it.

It is frustrating seeing people not wearing masks, wearing the masks improperly and I believe hand sanitation is not really being done. I know it’s hard to keep people following these procedures even though it’s necessary. I wish the governor would shut down bars, restaurants and entertainment centers for a while. Without some mandatory shutdowns our hospitals are going to quickly get overrun.

The bad part with Indiana being open and Chicago shutting down is we now have even more infected people coming to our state to use our services. The governor needs to recognize this and take action.

Bryan Oberc, Dyer

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Howey on 2016 governor's race

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts