LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: First responder who got COVID knows perils of disregard

I am currently hospitalized with diminished lung capacity due to COVID-19. I wore my mask when I went out, but didn’t go to places unless I really needed to and haven’t gone out for dinner or any type of entertainment. I’m a first responder so I do come into contact with many people. Even though I felt I took precautions, I still contracted it.

It is frustrating seeing people not wearing masks, wearing the masks improperly and I believe hand sanitation is not really being done. I know it’s hard to keep people following these procedures even though it’s necessary. I wish the governor would shut down bars, restaurants and entertainment centers for a while. Without some mandatory shutdowns our hospitals are going to quickly get overrun.

The bad part with Indiana being open and Chicago shutting down is we now have even more infected people coming to our state to use our services. The governor needs to recognize this and take action.

Bryan Oberc, Dyer

