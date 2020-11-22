LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Griffith will see traffic jams if Scheeringa Farms is replaced

Although the fate of the Scheeringa Farms acreage is, by governance, a Highland issue, let me just say as a Griffith resident it affects some of us as well. Just east across Cline Avenue you will find West Haven Manor, a subdivision of over 60 homes. Our main entrance and exit from the neighborhood is at 43rd Place and Cline Avenue. This is already a fairly congested area with traffic entering and exiting the Strack & Van Til's strip mall and Chase Bank.

The idea of numerous additional vehicles trying to get in and out of this location on any given day is going to be a problem. This is especially true if the elder housing facility is placed on the easternmost portion of the property closest to Cline Avenue. I wonder if this has occurred to anyone involved with the plan for these 19 acres?

As a former Highland resident, I stand with those who oppose the impending and unfortunate future of Scheeringa Farms. Highland's rich history is so closely tied to farming that it seems preposterous to let this acreage become yet another brick, mortar, and asphalt "improvement."

Mark Ashmann, Griffith

