Healthcare. It is on the minds of many voters as the 2020 election nears. I am an educator in Northwest Indiana. For more than 16 years, I have worked hard to support the students of this region — sometimes to the neglect of having time to support my own son because of late nights at school events and so on.
My son has asthma. For the last seven years, I have not worried about being able to afford his treatment; I was employed by a for-profit charter school. Now, after returning to the traditional public school environment, my deductible is so high that I can barely afford to take him to a simple doctor's visit. With no copay, I have to cover all of the costs to visit the doctor until I pay $4,000 out of pocket. That is very difficult to do. First, racking up $4,000 worth of medical bills and then to still be paying 30% of everything afterwards feels very wrong to me. This is the type of debt that ruins families day after day in this country.
I don't claim to know what the solution is, but no one should go bankrupt because they get sick or because someone they love gets sick. People deserve good and affordable health coverage. I cannot be the best educator I can be if I am constantly worried about debt and whether or not I can afford my son's asthma treatments. Public schools in Indiana should be required to offer better to their employees. As a matter of fact, everyone should be made to do better by all of us.
Naomi Kinsey, Merrillville