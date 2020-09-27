LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lawlessness forces police to measure responses, interplay

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It did not matter to me what race or sex you were, when the call for help came over the radio I was on my way. Now, many police officers have to worry if the call for help is real or are they going to be ambushed and killed.

I used to be able to sit down at a dinner in uniform and have my meal. Now, police officers have to worry if a restaurant employee will put something into their food. I used to volunteer to coach your son's or daughter's sports team, but now I have to worry if my presence at a game will endanger your child's life.

How did we come to this place and time in our society, where police officers are no longer respected and parents now teach their children to be afraid of them? We are here because we have allowed those in our society who do not wish to follow our laws to have a louder voice.

We have allowed those who wish to bring chaos to our streets, to bring disorder and fear to get away with it because our politicians fear not being reelected. Today's children will grow up not knowing peace not because it is not attainable but because to few adults in our society feel that it is their responsibility to bring that peace to them.