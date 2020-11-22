 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Many aren't wearing masks correcty; it has to cover nose
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Many aren't wearing masks correcty; it has to cover nose

We keep hearing that wearing masks is key to stopping the spread of the virus, but I wish someone would tell people how to wear a mask. You must cover BOTH your nose and mouth. So many people don't cover their noses. Yet, 80+% of our breathing happens through our noses. If you're not covering your nose, you're not wearing a mask.

Tell people they're wearing their mask wrong if you see them not covering their nose. Tell businesses you want your money back if their employees aren't covering their noses. I understand that covering your nose is what makes a mask uncomfortable with the build up of humidity in the mask, but if you're not uncomfortable you're probably not wearing your mask correctly. Wear masks, but most importantly, wear them correctly. You have to cover BOTH your nose and mouth. Be safe for all of us.

David Vinzant, Hobart

