LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Maskless customers put retail employees at risk of infection

I have been bothered by the lack of care from my fellow members of the community. I work for a large national home improvement retailer and the amount of people who do do wear a mask or do not wear one correctly is staggering. If someone does not wear a mask or their nose is out and I take a step back or ask for physical distancing customers have told me I am overreacting, they are not sick, or that this whole thing is overblown.

We also have glass safety barriers installed and instead of standing behind them customers come around them effectively making the barriers useless. Signs are posted to wear a mask but we have been told that as employees if a customer does not want to wear a mask we cannot say anything and to avoid a confrontation. It is frustrating to me the lack of concern from some people. I have to work in a retail environment for several hours not just the few minutes someone came in to shop.