 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Maskless customers put retail employees at risk of infection
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Maskless customers put retail employees at risk of infection

{{featured_button_text}}

I have been bothered by the lack of care from my fellow members of the community. I work for a large national home improvement retailer and the amount of people who do do wear a mask or do not wear one correctly is staggering. If someone does not wear a mask or their nose is out and I take a step back or ask for physical distancing customers have told me I am overreacting, they are not sick, or that this whole thing is overblown.

We also have glass safety barriers installed and instead of standing behind them customers come around them effectively making the barriers useless. Signs are posted to wear a mask but we have been told that as employees if a customer does not want to wear a mask we cannot say anything and to avoid a confrontation. It is frustrating to me the lack of concern from some people. I have to work in a retail environment for several hours not just the few minutes someone came in to shop.

Matt Freville, LaPorte

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Howey on 2016 governor's race

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts