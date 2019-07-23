The Munster Town Council meeting last week clearly showed a great need for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to investigate the recent power outages affecting a block of 2,200 homes, as described by the NIPSCO public affairs officer who was given the opportunity to speak. He further admitted that NIPSCO is behind in not only tree trimming, but more importantly, replacing old and decayed wires and circuits in this area of 2,200 homes in the older, less affluent part of Munster. Numerous residents used their allotted two minutes to address the town council by asking that NIPSCO fix the problems that have led to the frequent power outages. The Munster Town Council as a body representing these 2,200 families, must formally complain to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, demanding an investigation into the negligence of the monopoly-enjoying NIPSCO regarding these 2,200 homes. Sure, power outages alone are an inconvenience, but when coupled with an admission that tree limbs and compromised wires can lead to downed power lines, NIPSCO'S negligence can potentially prove fatal.
Robert Pastore, Munster