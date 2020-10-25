LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No common sense in Hohman Avenue lane modifications

I was glad when Hohman Avenue was being paved. I use it daily. BUT, then they put in the striping! Why was Hohman Avenue reduced to one lane each way? Why was a huge left turn lane put in when it is mostly a residential area? And, of course, a lane for bikes.
What is the ratio of bikes to cars on Hohman Avenue? A left turn lane is even on top of the bridge. No common sense. Obviously someone or some company has no familiarity with the area or the amount of traffic, especially at rush hour. There is more traffic these days on all of the roads, not less.
Janis Bermingham, Hammond
