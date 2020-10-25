LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Olthoff term limit call off message with 19th voters?

I have received flyers in the mail from Julie Olthoff, who is running for the legislative seat in the 19th District. In these flyers she is adamant in her support for term limits in Congress. I am puzzled by this since state legislatures have no power to impose such limits. Such limitations would necessitate a constitutional change, which is unlikely.
Is this the only policy platform she has for her candidacy? Didn't she accomplish anything during her previous two years in the Indiana Legislature? Something more meaningful than congressional term limits?
The people of the 19th District do understand term limits, Ms. Olthoff, which is why we voted you out of office two years ago and chose Lisa Beck to represent us. And we will choose Lisa Beck once again this election. Your time is up.
Lee Rademacher, Crown Point
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!