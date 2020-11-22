LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Peaceful protests are best to promote BLM's objectives

The world we live in has seen far too many lives lost at the hands of police brutality. Cries were wept from people all across the nation when names like Travon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, et al, were brought to a cruel end at such an early stage in their lives.

With these losses, the people of America have decided to come together to end the racial injustices that have plagued this nation. These same people who began the fight against the racial injustices are the same ones who created the movement famously known as Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a way to honor those who have fallen by fighting for a better future that heavily involves racial inequality.

Although the BLM movement is going on for as long as there are still people who do not feel that it concerns them, the same people will tend to point out the movement's flaws rather than see what good the movement can do for everyone.

I have done a poll from the student body at Wabash College asking them which is the best way to promote the movement. The options included: Riots, Peaceful Protest, Symbols (paintings, social media, etc.), and Others. I did this because I hypothesize that whichever one would win the majority of the votes would be one most likely to promote people across other campuses to support the movement and eventually the nation.