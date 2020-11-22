LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: People who neglect masks 'selfish, or just seek attention'

Now, I am back working in my office and my boyfriend is still working from home. I am trying to live a normal life while always thinking about COVID in the back of my mind. I wear a mask to every public place I go. Last night, I went to Tire Discount in Merrillville and became very upset when a gentleman was walking around inside with his mask completely under his chin. He interacted with at least two differently employees (both wearing masks) and no one said anything to him. I shot him a dirty look (as dirty as I could make it with my face half covered) and he immediately put his mask over his face. I even took a short video of him and sent it to my friends out of frustration. After getting my tires checked I went to Meijer next door. I became even more enraged when I walked in and saw three different people with no masks at all. I made a point to not get close to them so I am unaware if an employee asked them to put a mask on. My guess would be no considering I saw them well into the store and not near the entrance/exit.