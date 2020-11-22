LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: People who neglect masks 'selfish, or just seek attention'

This pandemic has no doubt been stressful for everyone, but my heart hurts specifically for families who have lost jobs, their homes, their financial security, and most importantly their loved ones. My boyfriend and I live in Crown Point and both tested positive for COVID in October. Luckily, we had mild cases. We stayed home for 14 days and were retested with negative results.
Now, I am back working in my office and my boyfriend is still working from home. I am trying to live a normal life while always thinking about COVID in the back of my mind. I wear a mask to every public place I go. Last night, I went to Tire Discount in Merrillville and became very upset when a gentleman was walking around inside with his mask completely under his chin. He interacted with at least two differently employees (both wearing masks) and no one said anything to him. I shot him a dirty look (as dirty as I could make it with my face half covered) and he immediately put his mask over his face. I even took a short video of him and sent it to my friends out of frustration. After getting my tires checked I went to Meijer next door. I became even more enraged when I walked in and saw three different people with no masks at all. I made a point to not get close to them so I am unaware if an employee asked them to put a mask on. My guess would be no considering I saw them well into the store and not near the entrance/exit.
I very badly want to say something to people not wearing a mask but don't want to end up in a fight or cause a scene. I'm sure there must be various reasons why COVID is still so bad in the U.S. but I can't help but think these maskless people are the reason we can't have nice things. Wearing a mask is literally the easiest thing someone can do, not to mention THE LEAST someone could do during a pandemic. People who choose to not wear a mask are very selfish in my opinion, and honestly probably just want attention. I hate that I assume anyone not wearing a mask is a Trump supporter, but I blame Trump for that.
My coworker told me yesterday she has family coming to town from Texas and California for the holiday. I didn't say anything negative to her about that but I was thinking she's crazy! It makes me nervous and uncomfortable to think about coming back to work after Thanksgiving. What I thought would last a couple months has turned into the whole year and I'm losing hoping in the American people.
Thanks for letting me vent,
Ali Rojas, Crown Point
