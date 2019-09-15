A pre-event Times article stated the estimated attendance of the colorful and entertaining Polka Parade, the Friday evening kickoff main event to the fabulous Pierogi Fest, as up to 100,000, which is a complete and unproveable exaggeration! Having marched in the parade 10 times leading the Neighborhood Incski Construction Site Refuse and Recycled Building Materials Air Band as director, choreographer, producer and lead singer, aka "Freak", I am familiar with every inch of the route.
Using widely-accepted crowd measurement criteria established by Dr. Herbert Jacob of UC Berkeley, in this type of crowd each attendee occupies about 4.5 square feet. The parade route is about 0.8 of a mile: let's round it up to a generous 5,000 feet. Two sides of the street make 10,000 linear feet. The average depth of the sidewalks and curbs is about 12 feet, making 120,000 square feet, which, divided by 4.5 equates to space for 26,666 people. This is very generous since the first four or five blocks of the route have just a few hundred observers. My extremely generous estimate, therefore, is 16,666 at the very most, but I feel it's closer to 15,151.
Likewise, the article cited a total attendance of Pierogi Fest at 200,000 to 300,000, which is WAY overblown and unproveable. If the Friday attendance generously gets anyway near 25,000 to 30,000, how could 170,000 to 270,000 more people possibly attend on Saturday and Sunday? These numbers would create an influx of 50,000 to 70,000 cars. Where do you fit them, already? The figures are totally contrived and unsustainable.
Pierogi Fest is an internationally-recognized, well-organized Calumet Region event, and I have always greatly admired the crew that puts it together and brings so many outsiders to see the beauty and coolness of Whiting. But, these crowd estimates are simply exaggerated and unsubstantiated. Please fact check.
Love, Keith D. Speaks (Freak) former director of Neighborhoods Incorporated.
