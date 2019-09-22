I found Mayor Costas comments about Valparaiso's White House interesting and troubling.
"A symbol of times past" and “a symbol of moving forward.”
It's unfortunate our elected officials feel anything old stands in the way of “PROGRESS.” There is heritage, this is a building that has historical significance. I would have hoped the administration would have been more proactive to reclaim this structure for possible community use. It would seem some effort should be made to preserve it for future generations to view and use, rather than erecting more behemoths such as those on the old St. Pauls property.
Perhaps it is not important to have old things around, including people, they’re apparently a drag on “progress.” Sometimes, unfortunately, they do remind us of the past.
There are few historical buildings left in Valparaiso, many have been demolished to make way for “progress.” Perhaps this building doesn’t fit the future Valparaiso image the administration sees.
Unfortunately, the reality is Valparaiso will never be a Naperville East, where the medium income is $114,000 versus Valpo at $52,000. Even Chesterton is at $66,000, but its sure to make someone more wealthy.
Dennis Byron, Valparaiso