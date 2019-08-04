{{featured_button_text}}
Let's quit the Bernie Bash-a-thon, ok? Bernie's an idea guy. Good ideas. Like higher taxes on Wall Street and rich guys. Like a $15 minimum wage for the rest of us 99%ers.. Like Medicare for all. Like fair trade, not free trade. He's had the "right stuff" in 2016, and he has it now. Don't knock him for a minor infraction like underpaying staff. It's a cheap shot.

If you wanna take a shot, how about one at "Joey Come Lately" Biden. He jumped in VERY late, and now he's stealing all the money and air time. C'mon Man! Feel the Bern!!

Still a Berniac, 

John Szot, Merrillville

