The column about artificial intelligence, AI, reaching the unaided development of creating collusion was the first story line that wasn't a science fiction theme where computer AI becomes a military power. There is a lot of truth in this AI column. Let me take it a little farther; The AI first starts a single business producing and marketing with fewer human workers. Its algorithm has the goal of maximizing efficiency and profit. Stage two has AI reaching out to similar businesses and improving its algorithm to empower the most powerful business computer to become the Boss. Stage three has AI Boss realize that all other world businesses are similar and infinitely related in the global business web. Stage four has AI Boss decide that all CEOs and government leaders are now as useless as the common workers it replaced with machines, so it fires them, too. Stage five has AI Boss come to two unsettling conditions: The only humans needed in the workforce are the treasurers who have the authority to sign the checks for payments. The other is that workers without jobs, and governments without taxes can't buy anything that AI Boss is making. Stage six has AI Boss implode trying to figure out how to sell everything to the only workers with money — the few treasurers. Stage seven I leave to you, readers, to decide if the humans are able to start over and correct this AI mistake or repeat it.
Jim Petro, Gary