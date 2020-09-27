LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump duty-bound to nominate justice before Nov. 3 vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Barak Obama said, "Elections have consequences." Donald Trump was elected in 2016 to serve four years, not three years and nine months. Under the Constitution it is his duty to nominate a missing Supreme Court justice.

He wants someone to deliberate issues based on the letter of that Constitution and not inject whatever they think should be incorporated into it. The Constitution is what makes this country unique to any country in the world. To this date the only country dedicated to protecting the God-given human rights of each of us. No other country recognizes this.

The Constitution and Bill of rights have been damaged over the years. Under it, no income is to be taxed. It's considered a trade. Labor for pay. Real money is gold or silver or certificates redeemable for such.

The Patriot Act has eviscerated the Bill of Rights. So has asset forfeiture seizure. We need to get back to the original. This came about because politicians see the Constitution as a living document to be tweeted. All this has done is erode the intent.

Democrats want more changes. This will make the law a political tool. Look at world history to see how this works out. The Constitution is clear. The legislature makes the law, not the judiciary. As long as the law adheres to the Constitution, the law should be applied in the courts.