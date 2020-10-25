 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump has exposed corruption of DC

America’s civil society has learned a lot from the Trump presidency. We have witnessed the seditious corruption of many of our members of Congress, many members of our prestigious government institutions, and the compliant and complicit news media all working in concert to overthrow our duly elected president in order to mislead the American electorate. This amount of combined activity is eerily reminiscent of the inner working of the German Fifth Column; yet the Democratic Party and their willing media would lead you to believe that Trump is the fascist dictator.

In order for the Democrats to yield power and maintain their totalitarian grip over the American civil society, the Democrat platform has proposed and instituted some of the following:

  • Elimination of the filibuster.
  • Increase the number of Supreme Court Justices.
  • Elimination of the Electoral College.
  • Suppression of your First and Second Amendment inalienable rights.
  • Nationwide mail-in voting (ripe with potential voter fraud).
  • Last minute voting rule changes in states by rogue judges, adding to potential voter fraud.

The American electorate has a critical choice to make this November.

Ensure America’s sovereignty as guaranteed by our Constitution or surrender the country over to a group of totalitarian-minded leftist leaders guaranteed to strip you of our inalienable rights.

You can like President Trump or not, but he has exposed the deep-seeded corruption and inner working of the D.C. beltway.

Secure America’s freedoms, vote wisely.

John Tomczak Jr., Hammond

