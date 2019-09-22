I was aghast to read Mayor Costas’ comment that Valparaiso’s White House is now “a symbol of times moving forward” and that razing it will result in “an opportunity for more housing.” Housing for whom? The city’s affordable housing challenges will not be mitigated by single-family duplexes selling for $500,000.
I voted Republican in the last four mayoral races. Yet it seems that government by the few, for the few, is on the ascent in Valpo these days, as the mayor’s comments indicate. This vision of Valparaiso’s future has not earned my vote.
It would be nice if someday each of my children could settle here as adults on a middle class income. But that hopeful scenario is becoming increasingly unlikely for many of us — when the city’s entrenched political establishment defines “moving forward” as enthusiastic support for housing most Valparaisans cannot afford.
The Vale of Paradise for whom?
Colleen Seguin, Valparaiso