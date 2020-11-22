LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: We all need to do our part -- put on the mask

I'm in an aisle at Walmart shopping. Moments later I'm surrounded by three guys with no mask on who are close enough to me to go in my pockets! Another time, I'm in Kroger's. I get purposely bumped by a young lady walking towards me with an attitude like any one who's wearing a mask is overreacting or simply stupid!

Some people aren't taking this serious at all. I've heard all kinds of excuses. And I quote, "Its a scare tactic, its about government control, population control, beginning of the end, etc ..." Meanwhile the cases are escalating everywhere. Its not enough that only some of us are taking the necessary precautions.

We all need to do our part if we expect positive results. And truthfully, this is extremely scary.

Willie Lee, Indianapolis

