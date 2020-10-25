LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'We the people' can change nation's path at the polls

I am writing this to strongly urge all fellow citizens who have not already voted to please do so as soon as possible. We must honor and protect the legacies of the many visionary and courageous activists who sacrificed so all citizens have a voice through the vote. To unite our country and communities, we need to elect leaders who will enact policies to fight social, economic and environmental injustice.
To quote the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “We have the oldest written constitution still in force in the world, and it starts out with three words, ‘We, the people.’” By standing up, showing up, and speaking out through voting, we the people can be catalysts for positive change!
Phillip Budrick, Michigan City
