I hope you are having fun making all those toys. I know you are very busy. I thought a good Christmas present for me this year would be a gymnastics bar. It's my favorite sport and it inspires me to do better and work hard.
This year 2018 I have been very good. When I am at school I am responsible, I don't get into trouble and I am nice to all my friends. When my parents ask me to do something for the dogs I do it. At school I have good grades. I study hard for tests.
If I had a gymnastics bar at home it would help me improve on my back hip circle, so in my gymnastics class I can earn my sticker. If I get a gymnastics bar I would be able to practice more so I can set higher goals to accomplish.
This year for Christmas I will be happy with whatever I get. When you come for Christmas there will be so many different types of cookies for you to eat with milk. I think this Christmas will be magical.
Olivia, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade