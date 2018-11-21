A man visited our church's community Thanksgiving dinner recently. He shared with me his age (59) and that he had just begun dialysis. He said he was going to stop dialysis and just give up on life when his doctors and specialist advised against his decision and talked him out of it. Later in the evening he told the same story, but this time stated he "believes God used the doctors to talk him into his senses."
He said his friends tried to talk him out of coming to the dinner, but he felt something was telling him to come. When he entered the room he said he felt so very welcomed and accepted and wished he would have come sooner. What you don't know is he lives right next door to our church. I went to visit him the next day; he told his friends of the love, warmth and acceptance he felt and now he and his two friends are coming to our church this Sunday.
I share this true story for the benefit of others.
Brenda Hooghuis, Hammond