It is time we change our thinking on Alzheimer's. Too often Alzheimer's is treated as a aging issue, ignoring the public health consequences of this disease. Two thirds of its annual costs is being borne by Medicare and Medicaid. Alzheimer's is the most expensive disease in the U.S.; more than $277 billion a year. This why I am asking you to join me in asking Congresswoman Robin Kelly to fight Alzheimer's by co-sponsoring The BOLD infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act. This act would create an Alzheimer's public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer's interventions including increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risks and diagnosis, reducing risk and preventing avoidable hospitalizations. If we are going to end Alzheimer's disease, then we must start treating it like the public health threat it is.
Myrtis Brown, South Holland