State Sen. (Karen) Tallian (D-Ogden Dunes) wants Indiana to submit to a popular vote system, instead of an electoral vote, to determine national elections. Elections would then be determined by states with large cities which are, in most cases, majority Democrat. The truth is the votes that would NOT count under the popular vote would be ours. Wake up Indiana, she is trying to pull the wool over our eyes. Sounds to me she would better represent voters in cities like, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, etc.
Curt Dainton, Lowell