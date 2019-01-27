I grew up in a household of poverty. Until the third grade, I lived in a tar paper shack which had been a chicken coop on my grandfather's 40-acre farm in Meridian, Idaho.
There was an outhouse, and I received baths in a small round steel tub inside a well house that had running cold water. We had a coal-burning stove for heat that was in the middle of the living area.
Americans view the poor as sinners who must be punished with drug tests and work requirements. Government-imposed hunger fits American contempt for poverty and those who suffer it. We punish them as if lack of funds is a communicable disease.
The world’s 26 richest people own the same wealth as the poorest half of humanity, Oxfam said Jan. 21, 2019, urging governments to hike taxes on the wealthy to fight soaring inequality. One percent of Jeff Bezos’s wealth was the equivalent to the entire health budget of Ethiopia, a country of 105 million people.
A new report, published ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, also found that billionaires around the world saw their combined fortunes grow by $2.5 billion each day in 2018.
The 3.8 billion people at the bottom of the scale saw their wealth decline by 11 percent last year, stressing that the growing gap between rich and poor was undermining the fight against poverty, damaging economies and fueling public anger.
Poor people are the same as everyone else. They just don't have money. Once you are on the street it is impossible to exist in a manner fitting for humanity, yet many middle class people are only a dire emergency away from losing their homes.
Carol Ring, Schererville