I am compelled to respond to the recent letter to the editor claiming that the "GOP is terrified of Ocasio-Cortez." I must disagree.
First, citing her scholastic credentials, he confuses education with wisdom.
Second, the GOP sees Ms. Ocasio-Cortez not as a threat, but as a great gift. She is the new face of the increasingly leftist Democrat party, and her loony statements and ideas will help people better understand the Republican principles of freedom, limited government, and personal responsibility.
In fact, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez should actually be supporting the wall proposed by President Trump on the Mexican border. If she has her way and turns the United States into Venezuela, then the wall will help keep Americans in!
Robert Sieffert, St. John