With the impending Calumet Ave/45th Street construction, drivers need to be much more cautious and courteous in the neighborhoods selected as shortcuts or alternate routes.
I live in White Oak Woods Condos. It is a favorite shortcut from Main Street to White Oak Avenue. Signs are posted that it's private property, to no avail. We've erected a barrier to keep out trespassers, and they have actually moved the barrier with their cars. Our street maintenance is our expense.
Stop signs are ignored by trespassers (and unfortunately by residents as well).
We as area residents need to slow down and be mindful of how we travel during the next two years. Summer is coming, and more children will be out in the neighborhoods as well as walkers and bike riders.
We need to be careful and courteous; obey posted speed limits and respect other's property. Munster police will need to be vigilant in enforcing rules of the road to protect residents as well as other drivers. Most of all to protect our children and show them that we as residents and citizens can ride out this construction progress safely and respectfully.
Virginia LaPosa, Munster